Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $56,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

