Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $59,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 580.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,736 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 146,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 413,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 98,943 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.15 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

