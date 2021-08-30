Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.71% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $59,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

