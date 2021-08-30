Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $67,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $200.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.86. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.