Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,232 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $54,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $377.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

