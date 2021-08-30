Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 84,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $61,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

