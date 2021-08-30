Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 121,582 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $73,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.27 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.34 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

