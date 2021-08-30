Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 136,938 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $74,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

