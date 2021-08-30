Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 149,663 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $60,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after buying an additional 617,146 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 274,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 161,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $43.09 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

