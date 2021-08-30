Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,133 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ResMed worth $56,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $286.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $290.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

