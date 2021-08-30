EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NWVCF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.77. 165,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,599. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

