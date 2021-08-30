EOG Resources’ (EOG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

