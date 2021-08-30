EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.32.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in EOG Resources by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

