EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $58,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in EOG Resources by 334.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 39.4% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 130,506 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.