EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,036. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,417,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.