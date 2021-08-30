EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $69.63 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

