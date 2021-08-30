Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 16,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 763,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Specifically, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

