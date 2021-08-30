EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Boosted by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises 3.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $634.90. 1,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.67 and a 12-month high of $642.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.