Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.10 on Monday. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 73.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.