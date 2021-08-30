Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.10 on Monday. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.75.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
