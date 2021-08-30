Eq LLC Buys New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,032,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 390,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,244. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01.

