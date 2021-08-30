Eq LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eq LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,366,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 627,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.06.

