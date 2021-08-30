Eq LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eq LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 251,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 144,076 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,808,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 588,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 409,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. 5,764,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85.

