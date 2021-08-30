Eq LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eq LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.05. 456,020 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

