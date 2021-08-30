Eq LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Eq LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,673 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

