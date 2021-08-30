Eq LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises 2.3% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eq LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.69. 86,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

