Eq LLC Purchases 852 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Eq LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eq LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,789,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,613,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,849,000.

Shares of VIOO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.51. 21,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.65. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $123.16 and a one year high of $213.67.

