Eq LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.