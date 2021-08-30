EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

