Equal (EQL) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $12,183.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

