Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,808 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.48% of Equinix worth $1,064,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $829.79. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $818.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

