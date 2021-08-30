Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. 40,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,904. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

