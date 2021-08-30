Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

