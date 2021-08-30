Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.34 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

