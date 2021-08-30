Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ABVC BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ABVC stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. ABVC BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

