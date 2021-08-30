Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $373.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

