Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.83.

TSE STN opened at C$60.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.58. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$61.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $560,274 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

