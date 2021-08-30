Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 30th (COF, DAO, EAT, EOG, LONKF, NFYEF, PINS, PLAY, WFAFY, ZION)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 30th:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $11.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

