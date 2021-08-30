Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 30th (ADS, AXP, COF, COOK, DFS, DUOL, EQT, EWCZ, HSTO, KMT)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 30th:

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM). They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.