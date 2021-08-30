Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 30th (ADS, AXP, COF, COOK, DFS, DUOL, EQT, EWCZ, HSTO, KMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 30th:

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems Co alerts:

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM). They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.