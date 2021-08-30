Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 30th (AC, AEM, ALLE, ALT, BMRA, DOL, EOG, EWCZ, FIGS, FLWS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 30th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$122.00 target price on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegion is well poised to benefit from strength in the residential and non-residential businesses, along with product development and a large customer base. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Acquisitions made by it will likely prove beneficial going forward. For 2021, Allegion expects overall revenues to grow 5.5-6% on an organic basis. Its electronic products business is likely to be a long-term growth driver, backed by a strong product portfolio. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is exposed to forex woes.”

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Engine Media (TSE:GAME). Noble Financial issued a buy rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $481.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term. Nonetheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a neutral rating. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$12.30 price target on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quanta Services’ shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from a three-pronged growth strategy and continued strength of the electric power unit. It expects utility, communications, and certain pipeline and industrial infrastructure services — which currently account for approximately 80-90% of revenues — to remain robust in 2021. Quanta Services’ optimism stems from healthy backlog levels which are expected to grow further. Also, rising renewable generation development and associated demand bode well for the company. Also, raised view for 2021 is encouraging. Worryingly, lower revenues from larger pipeline projects are concerns. Its industrial operations and non-U.S. markets within the utility unit continue to remain under pressure owing to COVID-19 dynamics.”

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

