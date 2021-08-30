Eric Sievers Sells 6,883 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $40.47. 171,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 12.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

