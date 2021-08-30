ESBC (ESBC) One Day Volume Tops $64,956.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $64,956.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,871,320 coins and its circulating supply is 29,591,986 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

