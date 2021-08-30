ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $91.13 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.49.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.