ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $91.13 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

