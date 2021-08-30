Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Trading Up 14%

Shares of Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) were up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $339.09 and last traded at $339.09. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $297.57 price objective on shares of Esker in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF)

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

