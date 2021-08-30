Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

