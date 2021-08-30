Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Hits $4.22 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 88.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00008641 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $33.39 million and $4.52 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

