ETHERLAND (ELAND) Price Up 92.6% This Week

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded up 92.6% against the dollar. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $994,709.55 and approximately $60,446.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

