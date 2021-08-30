Ethverse Hits Market Capitalization of $677,179.78 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $677,179.78 and $45,467.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,136,952 coins and its circulating supply is 8,046,778 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

