Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.