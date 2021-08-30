EULAV Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $27,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,754,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.